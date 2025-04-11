Sahale Snacks unveils spicy almond and sweet cashew mixes

Sahale Snacks, Second Nature Brands' purveyor of premium nuts, is debuting two globally inspired glazed mix flavors: Gochujang Almonds and Honey Cinnamon Cashews. Crafted with premium nuts and bold, culinary-inspired flavors, these blends aim to balance sweet, spicy, and savory. Available now at SahaleSnacks.com and Amazon, and rolling out to Kroger and select retailers nationwide, these new offerings bring the richness of international cuisine straight to the snack aisle.

The new flavors include:

Gochujang Almonds Glazed Mix: Inspired by the flavors of Korean BBQ, this mix delivers a smoky, spicy, and subtly sweet bite. Dry-roasted almonds and cashews in a fiery gochujang glaze, infused with garlic, sesame, red chili, and pineapple for an umami-packed crunch. The mix is Non-GMO Project Verified, certified gluten-free, and Kosher, and retails for $1.89 (5 oz) and $4.59 (4 oz).

Honey Cinnamon Cashews Glazed Mix: Reminiscent of Mediterranean baklava, this dessert-worthy blend combines dry-roasted cashews, walnuts, and pecans with sweet dried apples, all enrobed in a light honey-cinnamon glaze. A bright twist of orange zest rounds out the flavor profile, adding depth to every bite. The cashews are Non-GMO Project Verified, certified gluten-free, and Kosher, with SRPs of $1.89 (5 oz) and $4.59 (4 oz).

“With Gochujang Almonds and Honey Cinnamon Cashews, we’re redefining premium snacking by bringing globally inspired, culinary-driven flavors to snack lovers who crave something extraordinary,” says Jennifer Bauer, CMO at Second Nature Brands. “These mixes offer a perfect balance of adventurous taste and premium ingredients, making every bite an experience.”

