Chex Mix debuts Spicy Dill and Hot & Spicy flavors

General Mills Convenience is bringing c-store consumers two new ways to enjoy Chex Mix snack mix, with the launch of Spicy Dill and Hot & Spicy flavor-blasted varieties.

Packed with seasoned Chex cereal, mini breadsticks, pretzels, and crispy crackers, and available in 4.5-oz bags, both varieties have a suggested retail price of $3.79, and will be available in May.

For more information, convenience store retailers can contact their General Mills sales representative, call 1-800-243-5687 or visit GeneralMillsConvenience.com.

