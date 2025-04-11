Snack ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsNuts & Trail Mixes

Chex Mix debuts Spicy Dill and Hot & Spicy flavors

The snacks include seasoned cereal, mini breadsticks, pretzels, and crackers.

By SF&WB Staff
Chex Mix debuts Spicy Dill and Hot & Spicy flavors

Courtesy of General Mills Convenience

April 11, 2025

General Mills Convenience is bringing c-store consumers two new ways to enjoy Chex Mix snack mix, with the launch of Spicy Dill and Hot & Spicy flavor-blasted varieties. 

Packed with seasoned Chex cereal, mini breadsticks, pretzels, and crispy crackers, and available in 4.5-oz bags, both varieties have a suggested retail price of $3.79, and will be available in May.

For more information, convenience store retailers can contact their General Mills sales representative, call 1-800-243-5687 or visit GeneralMillsConvenience.com.

General Mills is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.

KEYWORDS: Chex Mix General Mills General Mills Convenience spicy snacks

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Related Directories

  • Warrell Corp.

    Confectionery and Snack contract manufacturer specializing in chocolate enrobing, chocolate panning, hot panning, and nut clusters with multiple packaging capabilities. Fully staffed R&D capabilities to assist with innovation and product development needs.

Snack on the latest trends, news, and developments!

Stay in the know with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, the premier source of information for snack, bakery, and confectionery professionals.

JOIN TODAY!