General Mills' Chex Mix brand is remixing its crunchy pieces with a new Chex Mix Remix flavor, inspired by fans’ late-night cravings: Buffalo Chicken Sandwich.
Each bag includes uniquely flavored pieces like Spices & Herb Chex, Ranch Flavored Wing Puff, Toasted Breadstick, and Buffalo Sauce Chex.
Chex Mix Remix flavors are available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.29 per 7-ounce bag.
