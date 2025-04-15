Supplier News

Reading Bakery Systems announces project manager promotion

Andrew Jones originally joined RBS in 2020 as an electrical designer.

By SF&WB Staff
Reading Bakery Systems announces project manager promotion

Andrew Jones. Courtesy of Reading Bakery Systems

April 15, 2025

Reading Bakery Systems (RBS), manufacturer of baked snack production systems, has promoted Andrew Jones to project manager. In this new role, he will collaborate closely with customers to ensure the successful delivery of projects, managing scope, budget, and scheduling.

“With his engineering background and experience at RBS, Andy is well-equipped to manage complex projects and support our customers. We’re pleased to see him grow within the company,” says Shane Hanlon, director of project services at RBS.  

Jones joined RBS in 2020 as an electrical designer after earning his degree in electrical and mechanical engineering technology from Pennsylvania State University-Berks County.  

To learn more about RBS or explore employment opportunities, visit readingbakery.com or call (610) 693-5816.

Related: Reading Bakery Systems adds process technologist

KEYWORDS: personnel Reading Bakery Systems

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Related Directories

  • Reading Bakery Systems

    Reading Bakery Systems is an industry-leading manufacturer of innovative baking and process systems for the global snack food industry. At RBS, we understand the dynamic nature of the global baked snack food industry, and we work side-by-side with our customers to meet their process and product challenges with innovative thinking and high quality systems and components.

Snack on the latest trends, news, and developments!

Stay in the know with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, the premier source of information for snack, bakery, and confectionery professionals.

JOIN TODAY!