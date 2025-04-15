Reading Bakery Systems announces project manager promotion

Reading Bakery Systems (RBS), manufacturer of baked snack production systems, has promoted Andrew Jones to project manager. In this new role, he will collaborate closely with customers to ensure the successful delivery of projects, managing scope, budget, and scheduling.

“With his engineering background and experience at RBS, Andy is well-equipped to manage complex projects and support our customers. We’re pleased to see him grow within the company,” says Shane Hanlon, director of project services at RBS.

Jones joined RBS in 2020 as an electrical designer after earning his degree in electrical and mechanical engineering technology from Pennsylvania State University-Berks County.

To learn more about RBS or explore employment opportunities, visit readingbakery.com or call (610) 693-5816.

Related: Reading Bakery Systems adds process technologist