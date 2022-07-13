Reading Bakery Systems (RBS) has promoted Marcelo Morales to the role of senior project manager.

“We are pleased to announce the promotion of Marcelo. He has been a valuable part of the RBS Project Services Group for more than eight years, successfully managing projects that cover our entire equipment portfolio. In this new role, he will continue to lead by example, through his willingness to share experience and his commitment to both RBS and our customers.” said Shane Hanlon Director, project services.

Prior to joining Reading Bakery Systems, Morales held project management positions in Rochester, Portland, and Quito, Ecuador. A self-starter with an entrepreneurial background, he founded multiple companies in Ecuador including design/build construction firm and a marketing and print production company. Morales is a graduate of the Catholic University of Ecuador (PUCE) in Quito, Ecuador and currently resides in Breinigsville, PA with his family.

