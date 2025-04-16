Bakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsSweet Goods

Voodoo Doughnut rolls out 4/20 weekend specials

The doughnuts will be available from April 18-20.

By SF&WB Staff
April 16, 2025

Voodoo Doughnut, purveyor of sweet treats, is offering two limited-time specials for the weekend of April 20. 

The specials include:

  • Limited-Time Chicken ‘N Waffles Doughnut – Sweet, salty, and "slightly unhinged," the brand says. Dipped in chicken-ﬂavored frosting, topped with crunchy waffle bits, and drizzled in maple.  
  • $1 Maple Blazer Blunts – Rolled in cinnamon sugar, dipped in maple frosting, and topped with red sprinkle embers.   

The doughnuts are available in-store or via online order at voodoodoughnut.com/order-online. Patrons can use code MUNCHIES to redeem $1 Maple Blazer Blunts via online order.   

Established in 2003 in Portland, OR , Voodoo Doughnut is an doughnut shop renowned for its innovative and artisanal approach. With 23 U.S. locations and 4 locations under construction, Voodoo Doughnut continually redeﬁnes the art of doughnut-making, it says, offering customers a selection of unique treats.

Related: Voodoo Doughnut debuts Cherry Cola Doughnut

