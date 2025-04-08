Voodoo Doughnut debuts Cherry Cola Doughnut

Building on its dedication to giving back, Voodoo Doughnut is continuing its support of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) through its latest Giving Doughnut. As part of its quarterly give-back campaign, Voodoo Doughnut is introducing the Cherry Cola Doughnut, a take on the cherry cola ﬂavor, with a portion of proceeds beneﬁting AFA’s mission to provide critical programs, services, and research for those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

The Cherry Cola Doughnut is covered in cola frosting, bursting with bright cherry ﬁlling, and topped with sweet ﬂuff and a cola candy.

"Alzheimer’s impacts so many lives in different ways, and we’re honored to support the work of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America," says Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO. "Their efforts bring hope and resources to individuals and families facing this disease, and we’re humbled to continue our partnership in support of their vital mission.”

“The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is enormously grateful for the continued generosity of Voodoo Doughnut and its customers, which provides help and hope to families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses,” says Alzheimer’s Foundation of America President & CEO Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr. “Every dollar raised through this collaboration funds vital services and programs for families. We thank Voodoo Doughnut for their continued support of our work and for making a difference in the ﬁght against Alzheimer’s disease.”

This limited-edition doughnut will be available at participating Voodoo Doughnut locations through July 7, with partial proceeds of each Cherry Cola doughnut sold supporting the Alzheimer's Foundation of America’s mission to provide support, services, and education to individuals, families, and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s diseases and related dementias nationwide.

Established in 2003, Voodoo Doughnut has continually shown its dedication to community engagement through partnerships with national and local nonproﬁt organizations. These collaborations allow Voodoo Doughnut to support causes reﬂecting its values and enhancing society. Since formalizing their giving programs in 2019, Voodoo Doughnut has raised over $300,000 for its esteemed partners, signiﬁcantly impacting the communities they serve.

