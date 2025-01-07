To kick-start the new year, Mosh—the mission-driven Brain Brand co-founded by mother-son duo Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger—has introduced a new limited-edition protein bar: Raspberry White Chocolate Crunch. The new flavor reportedly brings a burst of juicy raspberry with a satisfying crunch that’s balanced with creamy white chocolate, all while maintaining the brand’s commitment to fuel both body and brain.

Mosh protein bars are formulated with nutrient-dense ingredients that support brain and body function. Each Mosh protein bar contains 6+ brain ingredients including Cognizin, lion’s mane, ashwagandha, omega-3s, vitamin B12, and D3. Cognizin has been scientifically studied for its beneficial effects on brain health, specifically enhancing focus, attention and memory. Mosh products are designed to support overall brain health as part of a comprehensive mind-style lifestyle that includes 6 pillars of brain health: medical health, physical exercise, food and nutrition, mental fitness, social interaction, and sleep and relaxation.

Mosh's Raspberry White Chocolate Crunch bar is now available for a limited time on the brand’s website for $45.99 per 12-pack of bars. Additionally, a portion of all Mosh proceeds are donated to support women's Alzheimer's research, advocacy, and awareness.

Related: Catalina Crunch releases sea salt caramel chocolate bar