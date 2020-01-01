ADM introduces texture solutions to Canadian market

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) will expand the reach of its starch portfolio to the Canadian market through a partnership with IMCD, a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and food ingredients, effective immediately. ADM texture solutions available to buyers in the Canadian market will include tapioca starch, corn starch and tapioca maltodextrin in addition to a range of other ADM solutions.

“We are excited to partner with IMCD to expand the availability of our texture portfolio to the Canadian market,” said Kristopher DiTommaso, ADM vice president of starches. “In addition to making high- quality, on-trend solutions available to a broader market, we’re also able to support formulators and developers in Canada with access to a wide range of capabilities and value-added services, including market-ready applications support, and assurance of supply backed by ADM’s global supply chain.”

ADM’s clean tasting starch solutions improve texture and tenderness in a variety of foods and play a critical role in helping formulators satisfy growing consumer demand for clean label, gluten-free and plant-based offerings.

“Our strategic partnership with IMCD will enhance the ability of the food industry to innovate and meet consumer needs in the Canadian market,” DiTommaso added.

“ADM is a respected name in the industry, and IMCD is honored to expand our relationship and be the exclusive distribution channel for ADM starches in Canada,” said Devin Chan, IMCD Food & Nutrition vice president of Americas. “Its growing portfolio of clean-label starch solutions complements our existing product offering and our technical value proposition of providing market-trend innovations to our food and beverage customers in this key market in North America.”

For more information about ADM starches, visit https://www.adm.com/products-services/food/starches.