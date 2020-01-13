ADM unveils corporate identity

As part of the company’s continued growth as a global leader in nutrition, ADM has unveiled an updated corporate identity, reflecting the company’s recent evolution. Having made numerous portfolio adjustments for growth in recent years—including divestitures, acquisitions and investments—ADM today provides a full range of solutions to meet the opportunities presented by rapidly evolving global trends in existing and new markets, geographies and channels.

“ADM’s ongoing evolution provides us with an opportunity to evolve ADM’s purpose and identity aligned to the role we play in an ever-important industry,” said Juan Luciano, ADM chairman and CEO. “Building upon our history of leadership in agricultural transportation and processing, our exponential growth in human and animal nutrition, and our leading-edge innovation and customer-focused solutions—with an ever-present foundation of nature—we are delivering on a noble purpose that is powerful, modern and aspirational. We unlock the power of nature to enrich the quality of life.”

This purpose is reflected in an updated brandmark, website and other communications.

“Today, we’re proud to unveil an updated identity that reflects the purpose, people and products of ADM,” Luciano said. “Our new brand identity matches our focus on the future – one that remains inspired by our heritage, strongly connected to nature, while propelling us forward.”

To download the brandmark, visit adm.com/logo.