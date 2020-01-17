KRÖNER-STÄRKE organic wheat wholemeal flour

Company: KRÖNER-STÄRKE

Website: www.kroener-staerke.de

Ingredient Snapshot: KRÖNER-STÄRKE will be showcasing a range of new ingredients when the wheat and starch specialist exhibits at the forthcoming BIOFACH show in Nuremberg, the world’s leading trade fair for organic food.

From its established portfolio, the German ingredients supplier has developed a wide range of organic versions of clean label and functional products, which will be introduced to visiting professionals on Stand 7-225 at the exhibition, taking place on February 12-15.

A certified partner of Naturland, clean label ingredients to be demonstrated by KRÖNER-STÄRKE include Organic Seed Adhesive – which can be declared as Organic Wheat Wholemeal Flour. It is the perfect solution to improve the binding of seeds and cereals on baked products and will support bread producers to deliver perfect looking commodities while reducing the amount of waste from the production process and supply chain.

From the same clean label stable is a gluten-free all-rounder by KRÖNER-STÄRKE – Organic Pregelatinised Rice Flour R 90, a cold-water swelling flour created for the bakery sector. It binds large amounts of liquid and increases the hydration of dough, therefore improving the freshness of baked goods and extending shelf life.

On the functional front, KRÖNER-STÄRKE will be presenting Organic MAYOFIX Vegan. A must for vegans, this powdered product enables delicious cold production of a creamy emulsified sauce-like mayonnaise. MAYOFIX vegan is also suitable for vegan salad creams, dressings and dips or as a spread.

Also on the menu is an Organic Instant Flake ingredient suitable for breakfast favorites. An instant cereal-based nourishing flake with excellent cold-swelling and very good water binding capacities, the flake has no added sugar or additives and avoids lumping because of excellent dispersion properties – the perfect combination for preparing a breakfast porridge, sports nutrition meal and senior food.

KRÖNER-STÄRKE’s clean label products are made without the use of microbicides, contain no additives, are GMO free and meet the highest quality standards, ideal for breads, bread rolls, pastries and baking mixes.

The company offers an extensive selection of organic wheat products (starches and gluten) that conform to the Naturland Association for Organic Agriculture directives, focusing on transparency and credibility along the entire value chain.

BIOFACH visitors can experience KRÖNER-STÄRKE’s high-quality organic clean label ingredients on stand 7-225 in Hall 7. If you cannot make it to the show but would like further information on the company’s products, please contact Henrik de Vries on +49 (0) 54 51 94 47 0 or visit www.kroener-staerke.de.