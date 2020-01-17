ABA president and CEO Robb MacKie named vice-chair of NAM'c Council of Manufacturing Associations

The American Bakers Association (ABA) and the National Association of Manufacturers' (NAM) have announced that ABA president & CEO Robb MacKie has been named as the vice-chair of the NAM's Council of Manufacturing Associations (CMA). Anne Forristall Luke, president and CEO of the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA), will serve as Chair. Made up of more than 260 industry-specific manufacturing associations, the CMA is a powerful assembly of manufacturers and a vital arm of the NAM.

“As business leaders in our communities, bakers and manufacturers are the voice for free enterprise, opportunity, and bold innovation. I am also excited to help promote the importance of manufacturers in solving our country’s challenges,” said Robb MacKie, president & CEO of ABA. "I am also excited to help promote the importance of manufacturers in solving our country’s challenges.

“Robb’s track record of innovation at the ABA has earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues throughout the business community. And with Anne and Robb’s leadership, the CMA will be at its strongest during this pivotal year," said NAM president and CEO Jay Timmons.

Timmons added, “Manufacturers’ policy successes in 2019 were a direct result of the collaboration and mobilization made possible by the NAM’s Council of Manufacturing Associations. We look forward to making 2020 another one for the record books by elevating the voices of manufacturing leaders and manufacturing workers across America.

The CMA’s mission is focused on bolstering the industry’s nationwide grassroots mobilization efforts and improving the competitiveness of manufacturers in the United States. CMA members work with the NAM to unite the manufacturing association community, and ultimately the broader business community, around strategies for increased manufacturing job creation, investment and innovation in America.