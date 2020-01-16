ABA applauds passage of USMCA in Senate

The American Bakers Association (ABA), in a key vote for the trade group, applauds the Senate’s passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). On December 19, 2019, the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed USMCA. The President is expected to sign the agreement into law next week.

“We applaud the Senate’s bipartisan passage of the USMCA today," says Robb MacKie, president & CEO, ABA. “This historic moment strengthens our ties with key trading partners, Canada and Mexico. While we have concerns regarding footnote language targeting the baking industry for enhanced inspections, we are confident that our industry’s stellar workforce record will render those inspections moot.”