ABA applauds passage of USMCA in Senate
January 16, 2020
The American Bakers Association (ABA), in a key vote for the trade group, applauds the Senate’s passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). On December 19, 2019, the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed USMCA. The President is expected to sign the agreement into law next week.
“We applaud the Senate’s bipartisan passage of the USMCA today," says Robb MacKie, president & CEO, ABA. “This historic moment strengthens our ties with key trading partners, Canada and Mexico. While we have concerns regarding footnote language targeting the baking industry for enhanced inspections, we are confident that our industry’s stellar workforce record will render those inspections moot.”
Over the last 25 years, the North American Free Trade Agreement has more than quadrupled U.S. food and agricultural exports to our trade partners. U.S. food and agricultural exports grew from $9 billion in 1993, to nearly $40 billion in 2018. The improvements made under the USMCA will help to further enhance the U.S. food and agricultural exports and deliver an additional 2.2 billion in U.S. economic activity.
For more information on USMCA, visit https://ustr.gov/usmca.