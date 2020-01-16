Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery adds seasoned food writer as contributor

Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery has added Kimberly J. Decker as a regular contributing writer.

Kimberly J. Decker has been writing about the food, beverage and nutrition industries from her home in the San Francisco Bay Area for more than 20 years. Before that, she studied food science and English at U.C. Davis (when not racing for the Cal Aggie Cyclists), worked in R&D for a frozen dim sum manufacturer, and has helped several local chefs with their cookbook projects.

Kim will bring her seasoned, knowledgeable approach toward food industry journalism to our monthly SF&WB Reports, covering topics like Gluten-Free, Clean Label and Better-for-You product development, as well as other features throughout the year.