Registration is now open for IBIEducate 2021, a new kind of educational event for the entire baking industry. For the first time in IBIE's 100-year history, the world-class IBIEducate training found at the triennial Baking Expo will be accessible more frequently with its debut in Kansas City from October 26–28, 2021. Backed by two of the most trusted industry associations—American Bakers Association (ABA) and Baking Equipment Manufacturers and Allieds (BEMA)—with co-located workshops hosted by the Retail Bakers of America (RBA), IBIEducate 2021 will deliver actionable takeaways for wholesale, retail, and supplier sectors.

The anticipated hundreds of attendees from baking wholesale, retail, and supplier companies will learn new skills and hone existing ones during three days of back-to-back, workshop-style sessions. More than twenty sessions offer one-of-a-kind immersive experiences that can only be done at this in-person event.

“Participants at IBIEducate 2021 will step away from their computer screens and their work facilities and step into interactive learning that can only be done in-person,” said Robb MacKie, president and CEO, ABA. “The ROI on this type of training, especially after more than a year and a half of being apart, will be invaluable for baking industry employees.”

“We are pleased to be offering the best-in-class professional development that IBIEducate is so well known for in a new format that can be delivered to audiences eager for the high-quality content on a more regular basis,” said Kerwin Brown, president and CEO, BEMA. “IBIEducate is such an important component of the triennial event, and with the industry is showing an increasing value in and desire for education, we are confident that IBIEducate 2021 will provide.”

Among the 20+ activities that include an interactive baking zone welcome reception, facility tours, and networking opportunities, attendees will benefit from:

Diverse topics – Covering food safety and sanitation, emerging baking trends, and hands-on technique training.

In-person connections – Engage with baking industry peers and suppliers during non-stop hands-on sessions, networking opportunities, and facility tours.

Sharpened skills – Whether a wholesale or retail baker or an industry supplier, IBIEducate 2021 will deliver what attendees need to advance their know-how in 2021 and beyond.

Downloadable materials – All materials for IBIEducate 2021 will be on the app and virtual event guide. Attendees will have access to presentations, activity sheets, materials, and notes for future use.

IBIEducate will be held at the Westin Kansas City at Crown Center, with early bird registration closing on October 4, 2021. Learn more about the event and register now at IBIEducate.com.