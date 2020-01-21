Company: SNAX-Sational Brands

Website: www.snackpop.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.98 (20-oz. bag)

Product Snapshot: SNAX-Sational Brands’ Snack Pop has introduced OREO Cookie Pop as the newest addition to its successful and growing product line of popcorn licensee partnerships, which will be available at Sam’s Club nationwide, followed by E-Commerce (Snackpop.com). The brand will unveil the new flavor profile at the upcoming Fancy Foods Show in San Francisco, January 19-21, 2020. Other varieties in the popular, low-calorie, candy and cookie-coated line include Butterfinger Candy Pop and Twix Candy Pop. OREO, the world’s number one cookie, will join the family as the premiere Cookie Pop brand for 2020 after much anticipation.

The OREO-flavored popcorn is made 100 percent in the U.S. with non-GMO corn, is low in sodium and only 150 calories per serving. It will be available nationwide at Sam’s Club in party size 20-ounce bags for $5.98 as of February 1, 2020.

Through partnerships with the brand’s SNACKGiving.org platform, and alliances with talent notables such as Wendy Williams, Snack Pop continues to gain notoriety, serving celebrities like Jerry O’Connell, David Arquette, Lance Bass, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Brandi Cyrus, Tori Spelling, Audrina Patridge, and many, many more at top events, movie premieres and film festivals year round as the favorite popcorn of Hollywood.

"Consumers and moviegoers have always loved snacking on their favorite cookies along with popcorn for a fun treat. Now, Snack Pop offers a popcorn snack in the form of OREO Cookie Pop, for a delicious sweet and savory combo, combining that cookie and popcorn flavor in one. OREO Cookie Pop is about to revolutionize the snacking experience," says Adam Cohen, CMO of SNAX-Sational Brands.

“We are very excited to be working with OREO, one of the most iconic brand names in the world, in launching OREO Cookie Pop within our Snack Pop brand, under our SNAX-Sational umbrella. Along with Sam’s Club, we are so excited for the anticipation over OREO Cookie Pop and the continued success of Snack Pop," says Frank Florio, president + COO of SNAX-Sational Brands.