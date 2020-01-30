Daily Crunch sprouted nuts

Company: Daily Crunch

Website: www.dailycrunchsnacks.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99 (1.5-oz.), $6.99 (5-oz.)

Product Snapshot: Daily Crunch started in the kitchen of Diane Orley. She quickly learned that people had a strong appetite for her sprouted almonds, cashews, and walnuts based off of feedback about their taste. Her niece, Laurel, who has over 13 years of experience with consumer-packaged goods at Unilever, realized the snack’s potential and partnered with Diane to launch Daily Crunch. Both founders are working mothers committed to providing healthy and tasty snacks that nourish mind and body.

Diane’s original nut recipe uses a special multi-step soaking and dehydration process which not only increases the natural nutritional value of the nuts, but also eases digestion and makes them irresistibly crunchy. Daily Crunch will launch with three unique varieties (Just Sprouted Almonds, Coffee-Soaked, and a Nut-Berry Medley), and will be available in both 5oz pantry bags and 1.5oz grab-and-go pouches. All ingredients are natural, Non-GMO Project Verified, and have no added salt.

The official launch will take place on February 5, and e-commerce will be live in all 50 states through www.dailycrunchsnacks.com. Retail will also be launched in Nashville and Detroit.