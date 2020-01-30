Borden Cheese Crisps 'n Cubes
Company: Borden Cheese
Website: www.bordencheese.com
Introduced: January 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $1.49-$1.99
Product Snapshot: Borden Cheese is launching Crisps 'n Cubes in January 2020 to continue to offer innovative all-natural cheese snacking options to consumers.
An intentional duo of crunchy 100 percent oven-baked cheese (crisps) and 100 percent real cheese (cubes), Borden Cheese Crisps 'n Cubes is a low-carb option for a satisfying and healthy on-the-go snack. Borden Cheese Crisps 'n Cubes is made with 100 percent real cheese and comes in three flavor combinations: Sharp Cheddar Crisps and Colby Jack Cubes; Jalapeño Crisps and Mild Cheddar Cubes; Cheddar Crisps and White Cheddar Cubes. With only 150 calories, 9 grams of protein and less than 1 gram of carbohydrates per tray, Borden Cheese Crisps 'n Cubes brings a clear point of difference to the cheese snacking segment
Borden Cheese Crisps 'n Cubes has no added hormones, no added sugar, no artificial preservatives and is gluten-free.
