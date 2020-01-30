Tate & Lyle expands portfolio of Non-GMO ingredients

Company: Tate & Lyle

Website: www.tateandlyle.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Tate & Lyle, a global provider of food and beverage ingredients and solutions, has announced the expansion of its portfolio of approved Non-GMO Project Verified ingredient solutions. The recent additions include several new texturants made from Non-GMO dent corn; such as MERIZET 100 NG, a bulking starch that helps optimize texture attributes in sauces, dressings, bakery and snacks.

“These launches further expand Tate & Lyle’s portfolio of Non-GMO ingredients, which will help our customers increase their inventory of products bearing the Non-GMO Project Verified Certification,” said Werner Barbosa, Tate & Lyle vice president, global lead, texture innovation and commercial development. “One of the most effective ways to reassure consumers that the foods and beverages they purchase are Non-GMO is to offer products that display the Non-GMO Project Verified on-pack seal.

Today, Tate & Lyle has over 100 Non-GMO corn, and tapioca texturants available for the North American market, including thickening, film forming, gelling and functional power functionalities.

With 76 percent of consumers globally claiming to read ingredient labels, it is critical that food and beverage manufacturers offer clean label products that consumers can trust . “By broadening its line of Non-GMO ingredients Tate & Lyle is adding another level of trust to its extensive portfolio, ensuring that our customers can respond to the clean label trend,” added Barbosa.

Among clean label claims in new products, Non-GMO claims have seen the largest increase, up 13 percent between 2014 and 2018.

In the U.S. Non-GMO products represent $11 billion in sales, up 10 percent versus last year. In 2018, 48 percent of U.S. consumers said they are avoiding GMO products, up from 29 percent in 2010. Indeed, more than a quarter of U.S. consumers claim to be familiar with the Non-GMO Project Verified Seal and seek it out when making food and beverage choices.