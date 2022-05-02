The better-for-you trend in general and the sugar reduction movement in particular are here to stay, according to findings from Euromonitor’s Voice of the Consumer: Health and Nutrition Survey. More and more consumers view eating less sugar as their preferred way of losing weight, but the same people still like their sweets. To accommodate the world’s collective sweet tooth and respond to the surge in demand for allulose, Tate & Lyle has expanded its production of its DOLCIA PRIMA syrup.

From its pivotal role in the FDA's 2019 decision to allow allulose to be excluded from the Nutrition and Supplement Facts label to its formulation expertise and understanding of consumer tastes and purchasing behaviors, Tate & Lyle continues to help food and beverage manufacturers help their customers achieve health and wellness goals.




