Cool Beans Plant-Based Wraps

Company: Cool Beans

Website: www.eatcoolbeans.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Cool Beans, the latest innovation in the fast growing plant-based food category, launched three wraps at the Winter Fancy Food Show, held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco in January. Trade Show attendees had the opportunity to sample new Cool Beans plant-based wrap flavors including Moroccan Gold, Spicy Chipotle and Tikka Masala.

The three new wraps include:

Moroccan Gold – Inspired by outdoor spice markets, this wrap weaves a unique tapestry of bold flavors and distinctive texture.

Spicy Chipotle – Like the heat of the Mexican sun, this wrap offers bold flavor thanks to a mix of veggies and a kick of poblano chili peppers.

Tikka Masala – A nod to India's diverse culture, this wrap blends traditional Indian-style spices and coconut milk for a rich and aromatic flavor that's sweet meets peppery.

Cool Beans blends together the mightiest nutritional legumes with globally inspired recipes that result in clean, balanced food. Cool Beans' mission is to help people choose the healthiest whole food, plant-based options while also reducing the amount of meat in their diet.