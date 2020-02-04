Company: Unifiller

Website: www.unifiller.com

Equipment Snapshot: DIOSNA Wendemixers feature two counter-rotating wendel kneading attachments for dough. These kneading attachments rotate in opposite directions and are inserted from above to achieve higher efficiency and reduce dough mixing time! The kneading time is reduced in comparison to spiral mixers, producing dough in a shorter time. DIOSNA mixers produce optimal dough properties for better taste. Ideal for bread, sourdough, pizza dough and more.

Benefits:

Shorter mixing time

Fast dough sequence

Lower dough heating

Dough batches from 160 to 400 kgs

Standard clamps lock

Ground clearance for optimum hygiene

Painted version

Available in stainless steel on request

Options:

Bowl scraping device with temperature sensor PT100

CO 2 cooling possible

cooling possible Bowl drive M6-geared

Dosing nozzles

Touch panel control with frequency converter for tool and bowl motor

DIOSNA’s DIOStart bio-technology and highly-engineered plant technology offers dough expertise far superior than others when it comes to dosing, pre-dough preparation, mixing and hand-over logistics for industrial and commercial bakeries.

For more information, visit https://www.unifiller.com/the-linxis-group/diosna-industrial-bakery-mixer.