After an unscheduled pandemic-related break, iba will take place again in 2023. Diosna will be part of the world's leading trade fair for bakery, confectionery, and snacks, and will present innovative and future-oriented solutions for the food industry. Particular emphasis will be placed on automation, dough processing, and kneading.

Symbiosis of innovative mixers and automated production logistics

As exhibit highlights, visitors can expect Diosna's AGV-supported automation concepts for effective dough production, in addition to the two hygienic design wendel mixers WH240A (exchangeable bowl) and WH240E (direct ground discharge). At the booth, visitors can get advice on the advantages of AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles) with low and high lift functions in combination with Diosna machines. The Diosna team is available for a discussion at any time.

The allrounder – universal mixer V100

In addition, the Diosna universal mixer V100 will be exhibited, which is characterized by the variety of possible solid types that can be mixed. It is already successfully used in the pharmaceutical as well as in the cosmetics and food industries.

Pre-dough solutions for perfect, natural bread

The Diosna Bakery area will showcase the pre-dough technologies and equipment used to produce the baked goods offered here. Visitors to the trade fair will be able to see for themselves the quality of Diosna DIOStart starter cultures.

The presence of the Diosna service team will round off the presentation at the exhibition stand. The service experts will be on hand to answer questions on technology, operation and other service offerings.

Diosna lecture at the iba.SPEAKERS AREA

Diosna project managers Thorsten Iborg and Peter Moormann will be participating with a technical presentation on "Effective Production Logistics and Smart Production Services in Dough Production" in Hall B1 on Tuesday, October 26. From 10:30 to 10:55 a.m., the focus will be on the increasing importance of global networking of machines, technologies and user interfaces in sustainable corporate management.