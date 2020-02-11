Tate & Lyle partners with Zymtronix to leverage novel enzyme immobilization technologies

Zymtronix, developer of revolutionary enzyme immobilization technologies, and Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle), a global provider of food and beverage ingredients and solutions, have announced a new partnership. This partnership includes an investment by Tate & Lyle in Zymtronix’s cutting edge enzyme immobilization platform that will enable the US-based company to drastically scale up its production.

Zymtronix’s enzyme immobilization platform helps to transform ingredient manufacturing by improving the productivity of biocatalysis. This is achieved through the immobilization of enzymes onto magnetic metamaterials to increase the efficiency and sustainability of enzyme-based industrial processes. The technology, originating from Cornell University (Ithaca, NY), has broad applications in the food & beverage, flavor & fragrances, pharmaceutical, chemical and agricultural industries. Tate & Lyle’s investment in Zymtronix will enable the company to improve and innovate upon their technology, with the goal of scaling up their platform to support process scale production. Zymtronix is initially working with Tate & Lyle to improve the use of enzymes in the production of certain ingredients and improve cost efficiency.

The two companies were brought together at Rabobank’s TERRA Accelerator 2019 in San Francisco, US. As part of the partnership, the retired chief technology officer of Tate & Lyle, Michael Harrison, will join the board of Zymtronix, aiding the company with his wealth of experience within the food and beverage ingredients market.

“Consumers worldwide are looking for healthier food and drink, and we are proud to have the ingredients to help deliver just that. Improving lives for generations is at the heart of what we do, so we are excited to harness the power of Zymtronix’s enzyme immobilization platform, which will make our manufacturing processes more efficient. The platform also has the potential to accelerate our ability to make our ingredient solutions accessible to more consumers,” said Andrew Taylor, president of innovation and commercial development, Tate & Lyle.

“We are delighted to announce Tate & Lyle as our first corporate partner. Their investment will enable us to further scale up our enzyme immobilization technology, advance our processes, develop our own target ingredients, and grow our team,” said Stéphane Corgié, founder and CEO-CTO, Zymtronix.