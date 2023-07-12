Tate & Lyle PLC has announced a new addition to its sweetener portfolio, TASTEVA SOL Stevia Sweetener. An internationally patent protected breakthrough in stevia technology, this addition expands Tate & Lyle’s ability to help customers solve stevia solubility issues in food and beverages and helps deliver on consumer demand for healthier sugar- and calorie-reduced products.

Starting from the leaf, TASTEVA SOL is a premium tasting stevia that has over 200x the solubility of Reb M and D products on the market. TASTEVA SOL solves for solubility challenges often found in beverage concentrates, dairy fruit preparations, and sweet syrups at high sugar replacement levels. TASTEVA SOL fits well into the company’s stevia sweetener range and can be used alone or in combination with Reb M stevia sweeteners for high sugar replacement. It offers exceptionally good solubility, readily dissolving in concentrates, and remaining soluble at low pH.

This innovation is aligned to growing customer and consumer demand as the market value of stevia is expected to increase by 13% in 2026. As consumers continue to switch from full sugar to reduced sugar food and beverages, the perception and awareness of the benefits of stevia are increasing. In 2022, 32% of US consumers were likely or very likely to buy a product which contains stevia leaf extract (up from 29% in 2020) . TASTEVA SOL labels as stevia extract in the U.S. and follows labelling guidance for JECFA approved countries.

Papao Saisnith, senior director, global marketing & innovation, sugar and calorie reduction, Tate & Lyle, says: “Consumers continue to shift from full sugar to reduced sugar foods and beverages and do not want to sacrifice taste. TASTEVA SOL meets consumer needs as it provides a solution for manufacturers looking to formulate great tasting, clean label sugar reduced products where solubility often becomes a challenge. Used alone or in combination with Reb M stevia sweeteners, TASTEVA SOL is over 200x more soluble than other stevia sweeteners and delivers solubility and sweetness, which fills a gap among existing sweeteners and strengthens our overall portfolio."

“This addition furthers our commitment to transform lives through the science of food and helps our customers to meet consumer expectations for making healthy food tastier and tasty food healthier," she says.