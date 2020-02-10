Old Trapper Deli-Style Beef Sticks

Company: Old Trapper Smoked Products

Website: oldtrapper.com

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $14.00 (per 15-oz. bag)

Product Snapshot: In a market sphere where shrinking product size is the norm, Old Trapper is focusing on expanding its product offerings to further meet consumers’ desire for high quality product in large clear-view packages. The company recently launched two new flavors of its 15-ounce bags of Deli-Style Beef Sticks. Jalapeno and Teriyaki seasoned are the latest options to come in the shareable bags. And because they are low in carbohydrates and sugars at only 2 grams of total carbohydrates with 9 grams of protein per serving, they represent a keto-friendly snack.

A December 2018 “Forbes” feature predicted, “You can expect to see more keto-friendly snack options and meals.” For those not in the know, “a keto diet focuses on low carbohydrate … foods.” Flash forward a year and the low-carb trend is showing no signs of letting up. In August 2019, MarketWatch reported, “Ketogenic Diet Market Size will grow at 5.5 percent CAGR to exceed 15,640.6 million USD by 2027. That figure equates to more than $15.5 billion.

Old Trapper continues to cater to this growing keto market with its line of authentic meat snacks. To ensure its customers always have a tasty snack option, the company is constantly expanding its product offerings. The new Jalapeno and Teriyaki 15-ounce Deli-Style Beef Sticks are the newest taste temptations to accommodate Old Trapper’s hungriest fans.

The new Teriyaki flavor combines the delicious spice of Old Trapper’s famous smoked beef with the tangy flavor of soy sauce. The result is arguably the world’s best tasting teriyaki beef stick. The Jalapeno Deli-Style Beef Sticks start with the same wood-fire smoked beef with the added bonus of jalapeno spiciness.

“The popularity of our Original flavor 15-ounce bags told us that our customers are looking for large quantities of quality beef sticks for a good price,” explains Robert Leary, Old Trapper’s director of marketing. “Our latest Jalapeno and Teriyaki versions of the shareable bags deliver more of what our market base is craving - we know this because of how fast they sell out at retailers. And because we are so proud of the appealing mahogany color, all our 15-ounce Deli-Style Beef Sticks are clear bagged so consumers can see the exact quantity and quality they are receiving.”

Each 15-ounce bag of Old Trapper Deli-Style Beef Sticks retails for around $14. Each serving of both new flavors contains only 2 grams of total carbohydrates with 9 grams of protein making them a keto-friendly snack.