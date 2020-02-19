Papa's Pops skinless popcorn raises $1.25M seed round of investment

New York-based skinless popcorn brand Papa’s Pops has announced the close of its $1.25MM seed round of investment, led by Chetrit Ventures (Michael Chetrit), WorldState (Patrick Finnegan), Talent Resources Ventures (Mike Heller), Justin Mateen (Tinder), and Peter Rahal (RXBAR), who are all advising the brand.

Inspired after a trip to Brazil and experiencing a similar, although sugar-laden, treat, Bauer was compelled to recreate this safer skinless popped corn for his five grandchildren in a healthier way. After spending two years sourcing the optimal corn and raw ingredients, locating specialized equipment, and creating delicious, better-for-you flavor blends, he created Papa’s Pops.

Unlike other popcorn brands on the market, Papa’s Pops uses a proprietary popping process which removes the skin, also known as the hull, thus avoiding any irritation and providing a safer digestive experience for those who may never enjoy traditional popcorn. Papa’s Pops makes it possible for popcorn lovers with braces to continue consuming their favorite snack and those with gastrointestinal issues such as Diverticulitis, Crohn’s, Celiac, and IBS to enjoy popcorn for the first time. And of course, Papa’s Pops are non-GMO, Gluten-Free, Vegan, Kosher and have zero cholesterol or transfats.

“A delicious and novel product, Papa’s Pops is an ideal brand to help bring to market. I’m excited to bring strategic insight to this talented team to accelerate growth in a trajectory that I know will be nothing short of stellar,” said Peter Rahal of Litani Ventures and co-founder of RXBAR.

With plans to continue expansion and innovation and in collaboration with a strong advisory board, Papa’s Pops will continue to invest heavily to support its unique production process, mass marketing, and national reach. Already on the radar of pop culture influencers, the brand has also received investments from Odell Beckham Jr. of The Cleveland Browns, Grammy Award-winning artists The Chainsmokers, and Elliot Tebele (@fuckjerry).

“Papa’s Pops is my passion,” said Vic Bauer. “I’ve loved bringing cutting edge food and beverage to consumers for over three decades, and now I’m creating a new mainstay. My skinless popcorn is something everyone will enjoy for generations.”

While teaching public school in NYC, Vic Bauer opened a wholesale beer and soda distributorship in Staten Island before quickly graduating to his own wholesale beer distributorship in Brooklyn, which became the largest shipper of beer in the area with revenue in excess of $165 million. In 1987, Bauer became the exclusive wholesaler for the G. Heileman & Stroh Breweries and in 1988, the New York Bottler for RC / Diet Rite Brands for Metro New York. In 2003, he co-founded Crumbs Bake Shop and 50+ stores later, sold the company in 2011.

Papa’s Pops is available in six flavors—Sweet & Salty, White Cheddar, Sweet Cinnamon, Creamy Ranch, Honey Mustard & Onion, and Smokin’ BBQ —all of which are made from clean ingredients. Papa’s Pops will be launching in Q1 at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Wakefern, Jewel-Osco, King’s and many other retailers nationwide. Learn more at https://www.papaspops.com/.