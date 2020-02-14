IBIE 2022 unveils West Hall

The IBIE committee has already begun working hard to create the best and brightest show yet for 2022.

IBIE would like to share some exciting new developments—starting with the newly renovated Las Vegas Convention Center. Due to a change in scheduled renovations, Central Hall will be unavailable. When IBIE takes place in 2022, the North Hall will be completely modernized and IBIE will be one of the first shows to experience the brand-new West Hall.

Attendees and exhibitors alike will enjoy the West Hall’s higher ceilings, abundant natural light, interactive digital signage and video walls, and a new food hall—plus, an underground people mover that quickly transports guests around the convention center campus.

Exhibitors will appreciate the new freight elevators, direct loading docks, fewer pillars, and more electrical outlets. The West Hall will also feature more space outside of the exhibit hall, allowing us to relocate some of IBIE’s important show features and open up additional sellable space for exhibitors on our routinely sold-out floor.

Space selection will open up to ABA, BEMA, and RBA members in the spring of 2021. IBIE will continue to offer three phases of space selection, but new for the 2022 show, the first phase will allow exhibitors to select their space in person if they choose. IBIE will also offer an in-person exhibitor meeting at the Las Vegas Convention Center to help you efficiently and effectively plan for IBIE 2022. More information and timing details will be released this summer, so stay tuned.