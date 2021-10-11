IBIE has put out a "last call" for its 2022 speaker applications.

It’s time to put together your most powerful ideas to help colleagues achieve greater quality, efficiency, and profits. Time to position yourself as a thought leader. And time to drive the global baking industry forward.

Presenting at IBIE 2022 is an invaluable opportunity to build your brand and share your expertise. But time is running out to be a part of it! The deadline for proposals is October 15, 2021. Develop fresh, relevant content on a hot industry topic, and you may just be selected as a speaker for the world's largest baking event education program, IBIE says.

IBIE's education program is designed to cover every segment and job function in the grain-based foods industry. It's seeking presenters on these important topics, and welcomes your ideas on other subjects too.

Click here to submit your proposal, and email IBIEducate@BakingExpo.com with any questions.



















