Dorner's AquaGard and AquaPruf conveyors earn BISSC Certification

Equipment Snapshot: Dorner’s AquaGard and AquaPruf sanitary conveyor platforms have again earned the coveted Baking Industry Sanitation Standards Committee (BISSC) certification for conveyors outlined in ANSI/ASB/Z50.2-2015. BISSC certification is recognized as the definitive sanitation and safety standards for equipment used in the baking industry.

BISSC is a not-for-profit corporation that, working with the American Society of Baking Z50 Committee, developed an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standard for the design of bakery equipment. The standard provides guidance for a variety of manufacturing equipment regarding proper design for sanitation and food safety.

Dorner’s AquaGard and AquaPruf have proven themselves to be the premier brands for sanitary conveyance within the baking industry. The AquaGard platform represents the best qualities of accessibility and safety in delivering a sanitary platform that’s engineered for the baking, snack food, pharmaceutical, pet food and packaging industries that require wipe-down and occasional wash-down cleanings of the conveyor with non-caustic solutions. The conveyor comes in belt, modular belt and positive drive options, and can be configured in straights, curves and Z-frames.

For applications that involve moving raw food and ingredients, such as those typically found early in the manufacturing process, Dorner’s AquaPruf sanitary platform is the answer. For example, if the conveyor is moving raw chicken, that platform frequently needs to be completely disassembled and sanitized with appropriate cleaning agents.

The AquaPruf platform is engineered to withstand high-pressure (100–1,500 PSI) washdowns with chlorinated solutions. The frame is designed with no horizontal surfaces to eliminate the collection of debris and water that can harbor bacteria. Both AquaGard and AquaPruf platforms can be completely disassembled for cleaning by one person in minutes.

