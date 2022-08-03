Company: The Good Bean

Website: www.thegoodbean.com

Introduced: July 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: The Good Bean announced the launch of its new line of Black Edamame Snacking Beans. Black Edamame Snacking Beans are crispy, low-carb, high-protein plant-based snacks that offer carb-conscious snackers a simple, whole-food alternative to highly processed snack offerings.

Originally from Japan, the beans pack 11g of protein, only 3g of net carbs per serving, and are all-natural, gluten-free, and non-GMO. Black Edamame are incredibly high in antioxidants, offering as much as a serving of blueberries.

To celebrate the Black Edamame Bean’s Asian heritage, the new line is available in on-trend Asian flavors, such as Thai Chili with Lime Leaf, and Wasabi—targeted toward the millennial consumer looking for culinary excitement and global food adventures. The Good Bean always sources from American family farms and offers a clean label that is often lacking in the keto/low-carb snacking space.

The Good Bean Black Edamame Snacking Beans are available at select Sprouts with additional retailers to follow. They are also launching online at thegoodbean.com and Amazon this month. The Good Bean portfolio of bean-based snacks, including Crunchy Chickpea Snacks, Protein Mixes, and Chocolate Covered Chickpeas can be found at grocery stores, natural retailers, and mass and club stores across the U.S and Canada, including Whole Foods Market, Walmart, Kroger, Rite Aid, Stop & Shop, and more.