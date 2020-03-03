Mactac Performance Adhesives Group names new sales and marketing director

Mactac names 25-year marketing and product management expert Kevin Clunie as sales and marketing director – Performance Adhesives Group.

In his role, Clunie will lead strategic direction for all sales and marketing functions within Mactac’s Roll Label business. As part of his responsibilities, he will oversee nearly 30 employees, providing leadership guidance and support; collaborate with internal and external stakeholders; and, work closely with Mactac’s senior leadership team and Roll Label customer base.

“We are proud to welcome Kevin to the Mactac/LINTEC family,” says Ed LaForge, chief executive officer and president of Mactac. “Kevin will be an incredible asset to our leadership team as he brings a vast amount of experience and expertise to his new position. He is a proven leader who excels at understanding and predicting both customer and market needs and will certainly deliver added value to our current business strengths and capabilities.”

Prior to joining Mactac, Clunie spent the past year as a consultant in the European adhesives market, while founding a small non-profit consulting firm. Before that, he worked at Avery Dennison for 8 years, where he led product management teams that were focused on label applications and higher value adhesive solutions.

His tenured career history also includes product management and supply chain leadership roles with General Electric’s Plastics business, as well as extensive experience in the European Plastics and Chemicals industry, working for organizations such as British Vita and REHAU, a global polymer innovations company.

Clunie’s diverse background encompasses many notable successes, including a prominent leadership role in the introduction of REHAU’s RAUMEDIC brand of medical and pharmaceutical plastics to North America.

Clunie graduated with honors from the University of Stirling in Scotland in 1994 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in marketing. He also earned his Master of Business Administration degree from Case Western Reserve University’s Weatherhead School of Management in Cleveland in 2014.