The Lil' Pops ancient grain clusters with sorghum

Company: The Lil' Pops

Website: thelilpops.com

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: The Lil’ Pops are all about embracing the power of simplicity by reimagining classic, whole ingredients. Here’s their promise—no GMOs, no funky corn additives, and no compromise on spectacular taste. And here to deliver their promise? Their very favorite whole grain, sorghum! Their sorghum pops are ¼ inch across and cute as can be, with an uber-satisfying crunch and a perfect balance of sweet n’ salty. The Lil’ Pops believe in celebrating all this lil’ grain can do for the plant and your taste buds.

The Lil’ Pops was created by Sydney Chasin, an entrepreneur and foodie whose love for this lil’ grain began well before her, now, Brooklyn home and back to the Chasin Family Farm. Since she was 7 years old, she’s been gluten free, and sorghum’s been her go-to snack. The Lil’ Pops sprung from Sydney’s forever-long love of inventive, gluten free snacking, and entrepreneurial spirit! As a lil’ girl selling painted rocks and fresh-squeezed lemonade, she found joy in sharing such simple creations.