Incredipuffs Elote flavor

Company: The Snack Brigade

Website: www.thesnackbrigade.com

Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.19 (100-calorie pack), $3.69 (5-oz. bag)

Product Snapshot: The Snack Brigade, distributor of better-for-you Incredipuffs, has launched its latest flavor, ELOTE, at Natural Products Expo West. It marks the brand’s first line extension following the success of its first four original flavors introduced in 2019.

Corn was first domesticated in Latin America as early as 600 BCE and has evolved into the Mexican Street Corn flavor famous from Chihuahua to Oaxaca. Known for its bright flavors of Cotija style cheese, chile powder, and lemon juice, ELOTE Incredipuffs capture that flavor in a packaged ready-to-eat snack.

“ELOTE delivers the classic flavor of Mexican street corn in a vegan puff for the first time,” said Andrew Ford, The Snack Brigade vice president of sales and marketing. “Consumer taste test response has been ecstatic.”

Ford added that ELOTE is consistent with the brand’s mission to build market share by offering consumers desirable products that taste great and offer a great value. Incredipuffs are nutritionally enhanced and feature potatoes and navy beans in addition to corn in a GFCO certified gluten free product. It is also school safe. Production takes place in an entirely peanut-free facility.

Following its product launch in March 2019, Incredipuffs has gained multichannel traction and is available at premium retailers including Meijer, Acme, Safeway, Central Market, TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Home Goods, and Amazon.