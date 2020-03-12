Deacom expands global presence with opening of Germany office

Deacom, Inc. the developer of a comprehensive Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution, is excited to announce the opening of its first international office located in Frankfurt, Germany. This is the first phase of Deacom’s internationalization strategy and includes the establishment of Deacom Europe GmbH. Deacom Europe will initially be focused on sales and service to European manufacturers along with North American companies whose subsidiaries are located throughout the region.

“We are thrilled to be opening the doors to our first international office, both for what it means for our company as well as what it means for our customers,” said Jay Deakins, president and CEO of Deacom, Inc. “Having a dedicated, localized team of ERP and manufacturing experts will enable us to effectively serve our customers throughout Europe.”

Deacom takes an untraditional approach to enterprise software development by writing all software functionality in-house and keeping it within the core system. Tailored specifically to global manufacturing and distribution companies, DEACOM ERP enables customers to eliminate customizations and bolt-ons from their ERP environments. This unique business strategy will differentiate Deacom within Europe’s competitive ERP marketplace.

Joerg Wirthmann has been hired to lead Deacom’s sales efforts in Europe. Wirthmann brings more than 20 years of software sales experience and expansive knowledge in leading international expansion projects. His entrepreneurial spirit will play a critical role in establishing a strong market approach and Deacom’s reputation as Europe’s ERP provider of choice.

“As we move into our 25th anniversary, we are excited to embrace the new opportunities and customers that our European headquarters will bring,” continued Deakins. “These global initiatives will continue to highlight new ways to evolve our business, software, and the careers of our team members. We are excited to see the impact that our employees will make as we embrace new software development, regulation, IT, marketing, and hiring challenges on a global level. Additionally, we have selected two members from our US team to move to Germany and help with this expansion.”

The first implementation project to be run out of Deacom’s Germany office is expected to kick off in Q2.