Pizza Expo postponed amidst coronavirus fears

Statement from the International Pizza Expo and International Artisan Bakery Expo:

The health and safety of each and every member of our community and our staff is of the utmost importance to us. After closely monitoring the risk and impact of COVID-19 on a daily basis, and speaking at length with members of our community, Int’l Pizza Expo and Int’l Artisan Bakery Expo, which had been scheduled for March 31- April 2, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, has been postponed to June. The two events will now take place Friday, June 26 through Sunday, June 28, 2020 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV.

The recent developments regarding COVID-19, including, but not limited to, the declaration by the WHO of COVID-19 as a pandemic, the accelerating pace of confirmed cases worldwide and domestically, the current quarantines and travel restrictions imposed by government authorities affecting participating companies, various company-imposed travel restrictions on employees and the cancellation of several key Int’l Pizza Expo and Int’l Artisan Bakery Expo customers, partners and speakers, made it impossible to effectively execute a March event that delivers the level of education, connection, and customer value our community expects. Driven by our responsibility to produce a great event and best serve the interests of our community, we made the decision to postpone the events until June 2020.

Our mission is providing networking and educational opportunities for independent pizzerias and their suppliers. This priority is the driving force behind our commitment to produce a June show that meets the expectations of our community.

We are focused on continuing to serve our industry, creating ways to connect and working closely with our communities, to provide the necessary support and information to prepare them for successful June 2020 shows.

We appreciate your ongoing loyalty to Int’l Pizza Expo and Int’l Artisan Bakery Expo and thank you in advance for your understanding. The information on our website will be promptly updated and further announcements regarding the June 26 -28, 2020 edition will be posted in due course.

For all exhibitors, please know that your Int’l Pizza Expo and Int’l Artisan Bakery Expo booth space is still reserved for the June show, however the change from the Central Hall to the North Hall will require some shifting of positions. Our team will be reaching out with a one-page contract addendum requiring acknowledgement of the new event dates. You can also expect a full FAQ list later this week, which may help address any and all other questions that come with date change logistics.

For all attendees and speakers, we wish to assure you that your registration and participation is unchanged and valid for the June 26-28, 2020, edition of Int’l Pizza Expo and Int’l Artisan Bakery Expo. You can also expect a full FAQ list later this week, which may help address any and all other questions that come with date change logistics. We look forward to welcoming you at the upcoming show!