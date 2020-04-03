Renmatix named a winner of the 2020 Edison Awards

The Edison Awards winners were announced on March 25th, 2020 and Nouravant and Celltice from Renmatix took the bronze award in the ENERGY & SUSTAINABILITY category.

Nouravant and Celltice are made from upcycled plant materials using the Plantrose Process, which is uniquely sustainable. These upcycled ingredients are attractive to consumers because they are sustainable, clean, healthy, plant-based and petroleum-free. They are attractive to manufacturers because they are multi-functional, high-performing and cost-advantaged. Using plant materials that would otherwise be discarded or used in low-value applications, Renmatix applies the Plantrose technology to then make highly functional ingredients for use in consumer applications, such as food and cosmetics.

Among the nomination entries comprising the best products, services and businesses in innovation for the year 2020, Nouravant and Celltice were chosen as winners by a panel of over 3,000 leading business executives from around the world. “After a thorough review, the Edison Awards Judges recognize Nouravant and Celltice as game-changing innovations standing out among the best new products and services launched in their category,” said Frank Bonafilia, executive director of the Edison Awards.

