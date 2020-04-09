ABA virtual all membership meeting and announcement of proposed slate of officers

In recent weeks, the wholesale baking industry has experienced accelerated change as the world faces the unprecedented situation of COVID-19. We have seen bakers serving grocery retailers’ increased production demands; foodservice bakers struggling to develop innovative business approaches to mitigate the damaging impact on their foodservice customers; and equipment and supplier companies working hard to determine the best ways to deliver solutions to the baking industry.

With the cancellation of the 2020 ABA Convention due to the coronavirus pandemic, ABA’s All Membership Meeting, typically held in-person, will now take place as a Virtual All Membership Meeting on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am EDT.

This meeting is an important function of ABA Member business and the participation of all ABA Governors and Alternates is requested.

You can register for the Virtual All Membership Meeting here:

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5496802080814254349

The meeting will include an industry update and consideration of ABA's 2020-2022 proposed slate of officers, listed below. Additionally, the ABA leadership will review a revenue realignment plan for ABA to be phased in over the next two fiscal years. The number and complexity of issues managed by ABA, ranging from workforce challenges to an uncertain and volatile legislative and regulatory landscape has significantly increased the resources necessary for the Association to effectively lead positive change on behalf of the baking industry. These resources have only been enhanced to address the myriad challenges of Covid-19.

The proposed slate of officers for the 2020-2022 ABA Board of Directors:

Bradley K. Alexander, COO, Flowers Foods, will replace Erin Sharp, group vice president, manufacturing, The Kroger Co., to serve as the ABA chair.



Cordia Harrington, CEO, The Bakery Cos., will replace Bradley K. Alexander as the First Vice Chair.

William Quigg, president, Richmond Baking, will replace Cordia Harrington as Second Vice Chair.

Brian LeComte, treasurer, Gold Medal Bakery, will continue to serve as Treasurer.

Erin Sharp will serve as Immediate Past Chair, replacing Fred Penny, president, Bimbo Bakeries USA.

The officer appointments will be effective once approved by the ABA Board of Governors at the April 22, 2020, Virtual All Membership Meeting. ABA looks forward to the leadership and guidance of the incoming slate of officers. The leaders who have served on the ABA Board of Directors have been excellent ambassadors for both the association and the baking industry.