UNiTE Food protein bars

Company: UNiTE Food

Website: unitefood.com

Introduced: April 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $29.00 (12-pack)

Product Snapshot: UNiTE Food, a new entry in the protein bar category, is bringing the world a little closer together with a line of protein bars inspired by comfort foods and favorite childhood flavors from around the world.

Based in Southern California, UNiTE is the world’s first globally inspired protein bar. The company launched this month with three fun flavors, each made with wholesome, nutritious, real food ingredients and packed with nut butters, hemp seeds, and prebiotic fiber. Offering 10 grams of protein each, UNiTE bars are gluten-, dairy-, and soy-free. Brand new flavors include:

Churro – A sweet mix of crunchy almonds, vanilla, and toffee bits dusted with cinnamon.

Mexican Hot Chocolate – A dark chocolate base with hints of cinnamon and warm chili.

PB & Jelly – Creamy peanut butter peppered with sweet strawberry jammy bits.

Says UNiTE founder and CEO Clara Paye, a naturalized American citizen, “I realized that I was bored with regular old protein bars because the flavors of my childhood were not represented. And I’m not alone! Shoppers are more diverse than ever and they’re looking for products that reflect their communities and tastes. So, I set out to use food as an instrument of inclusion and prove that diversity can be delicious with a line of protein bars inspired by favorite flavors from around the world. By making products that more people can relate to, we build more UNiTY for all.”

And recent research supports UNiTE’s mission. According to a 2019 study conducted by Sundale Research*, “Millennials (24 to 41 years old in 2019) and Generation Z (9 to 23 years old in 2019) are demanding innovative blends of flavors that are both nutritious and delicious. Both groups are more willing than previous generations to explore new products, flavors, and concepts.” The experts at MillenialMarketing.com agree, saying “These Millennial foodies are also now the market’s greatest generation of snackers, leading this new frontier of the food industry with a demand for unique flavors and product options. This stems from their elevated interest in exceptional experiences that lend themselves to personal growth. Millennials have a large appetite for adventure, and flavor adventures fit within that experience framework. More so than any generation before them, Millennials want to experiment.**”

Available online at www.UniteFood.com, UNiTE bars are available in single flavor packs of 12 or variety packs including four of each flavor for $29.00, with a 10% discount for new customers. In an effort to support social distancing and help customers feel more food secure, UNiTE is waving their shipping fees with promo code TOGETHER.