Apex Motion Control semi-autonomous cookie production system
Company: Apex Motion Control
Website: apexmotion.com
Equipment Snapshot: Are you tired of excessive labor costs, wasted ingredients, and inconsistency on your cookie production line?
Apex Motion Control has teamed up with FME to create the world’s first semi-autonomous cookie production system that combines automated tray feeding, cookie production, and tray racking for maximum efficiency. With a quick setup, minimum hands-on work, and an easy-to-use interface, any bakery can add this to their production floor without any trouble.
Want to experience the feeling of continuous production with maximum efficiency? Make life simple. Hire a robot.
Contact APEX today for more details: https://apexmotion.com/baker-bot/
