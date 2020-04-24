Welch's Fruit Snacks donates 1.2 million pouches to Feeding America

Welch’s has donated and delivered over 1.2 million pouches (2 full tractor trailer loads) of their iconic Welch’s Fruit Snacks to Feeding America, America’s largest hunger-relief organization. The deliveries were made throughout the Northeastern USA, to food bank locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts.

With Feeding America announcing they are expecting an increase of 17 million Americans they will serve over the next six months, The Promotion In Motion Companies, makers of Welch’s Fruit Snacks, wanted to contribute to helping food insecure families with a meaningful quantity of snacks.

“During the challenging and unprecedented times we are facing, all of us need to contribute,” said Promotion In Motion CEO Michael Rosenberg. “Food banks are struggling to keep stocked, so providing our beloved Welch’s Fruit Snacks, which are made with Real Fruit and are an excellent source of Vitamins A,C,&E, to those in need, including our closest neighbors, was something all of us at PIM knew could make a difference.

The company also made a meaningful cash contribution to the Franklin Township, NJ Food Bank to help fund the acquisition of groceries, vegetables and other necessities.