BEMA's 'We Knead You' campaign supports front-line workers, QSRs and Feeding America

In a time of unprecedented need, BEMA (the Bakery Equipment Manufacturers and Allieds) is engaging its members to actively support hard-hit community QSRs by providing meals to heroic front-line workers through its member-wide “We Knead You” giveback initiative.

For every BEMA member company that purchases meals from local QSR/fast casual restaurants for donation to area essential workers, BEMA will donate $500 (up to a total of $25,000) to Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization.

“We are proud to share in the efforts of supporting our communities during this pandemic, including the support it will provide Feeding America,” said Kerwin Brown, CEO, BEMA. “The ability to share in the social responsibility of these efforts through the “We Knead You” campaign will bring some positive news during an otherwise negative time.”

The “We Knead You” campaign is in direct support of BEMA’s ongoing mission to connect, educate and provide resources for its members and the industries they serve. Help BEMA create buzz and momentum around the “We Knead You” campaign by sharing photos and videos of giveback efforts on social media using #WeKneadYou.