Company: Mount Franklin Foods

Website: www.nubusnacks.com

Introduced: May 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.79

Product Snapshot: Mount Franklin Foods is revolutionizing the snack aisle for nut and nut butter lovers with the debut of Nubu Nut Butter Bites. The new snack combines nuts with 100 percent natural peanut butter in a poppable, better-for-you snack that can be enjoyed at work, home or on the go.

A recent survey shows that more than 70 percent of people typically turn to nuts, seeds or trail mixes as their snack of choice. The popularity of nut spreads are also on the rise with more than 60 percent of people indicating that they eat nut or seed butters one or more times per week. Nubu Nut Butter Bites meet the consumers need for home or on-the-go snacking options, combining consumers' preference for healthier snacking with a nutty indulgence.

"People love to snack. In fact, 50 percent snack once or twice daily. Many turn to nuts because they are healthy, crunchy and easy to take along. Nut butters are equally delicious and satisfying," said Dawn Sykora, vice president, marketing of Mount Franklin Foods. "Nubu combines the best of both snacks by using nuts and nut butter in a mess free, bite-size treat that can be enjoyed anywhere."

Nubu Nut Butter Bites combine crunchy nuts with natural peanut butter in three varieties that are free of artificial colors and flavors, and are gluten-free, preservative-free and vegan-friendly:

Nubu Nut Butter Bites with Cashews feature the savory flavor combination of peanut butter and cashews in a balanced sweet snack. The soft crunchy texture, plus the subtle creaminess from the cashews make it a palate pleaser.

Nubu Nut Butter Bites with Peanuts offer a rich, natural peanut butter base with added peanuts to create a delectable bite with just six simple ingredients.

Nubu Nut Butter Bites with Pecans combine the sweet, rich, buttery flavor of pecans in seven simple ingredients to create a satisfying, unique nut snack treat.

"People are looking for snacks with clean and simple ingredients to keep them satisfied, but they don't want to sacrifice taste," said Sykora. "Nubu is a delicious treat for mindful eaters and fits into the smart choices that many of us seek."

Available in 5- or 6-ounce bags, nut butter lovers can leave the spoon and jar at home because Nubu's convenient, sharable pouches make them easy to pack and take on the go. Nubu Nut Butter Bites is available online and in mass merchants and grocery stores nationwide. For more information, visit www.nubusnacks.com.