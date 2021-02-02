The “Best Week in Baking” 2021 will take place over three days, from February 16-18.

Hosted by ASB, BakingTECH is the leading educational event and central meeting place for baking professionals and vendors working in all facets of the wholesale baking industry.

Under the theme “Innovating for a Competitive Future,” the virtual event will feature keynote speakers across all three days. On Tuesday, Feb. 16, Ross Shafer will deliver an Opening Keynote underscoring the importance of passion, work ethic, and high-performance standards. On day two, Alan Beaulieu, president of ITR Economics and a leading economics expert, will provide a 2021 economic forecast and detail how it applies to the wholesale baking industry.

On Thursday, Feb. 18, Javier Gonzalez, senior VP for Latin America, senior VP of Bimbo, president of Barcel, and president of Bimbo, will give the Closing Keynote, discussing how Grupo Bimbo is innovating for a competitive future by facing challenges head-on.

The event will also offer panel discussions, technical breakout sessions, and MarketPlace exhibits. Industry experts will deliver presentations, sharing relevant topics, best practices, and trends in the commercial baking industry.

The American Bakers Association Presidents’ Panel will offer a high-level recap of lessons learned during the Covid-19 pandemic and a look at the future of baking as the industry emerges from the pandemic. The session will be a blend of strategic items and tactical takeaways focused on building momentum with consumers; leading teams in times of crisis; and implementing important operational shifts for the industry.

The conference program’s focus areas include Supply Chain, Economics, Current Events, Consumer Trends, Ingredients & Shelf-Life, and Technology/Food Safety, each with a unique blend of general and breakout sessions that address best practices and innovation driving the commercial baking industry.

BakingTECH will feature multiple networking receptions, Engineering Ask-the-Expert Lunch & Learns, and Baker Braindates, presenting many opportunities to connect with colleagues to strengthen business relationships and improve the efficiency of supply chain operations.

The event will also highlight ASB’s annual Product Development Competition and recognize this year’s Baking Hall of Fame inductees.

Additional Conference Highlights:

Immersive, easily accessible virtual platform

Robust MarketPlace of exhibitor products and services, including one-on-one appointment-setting

Mardi Gras-themed welcome reception with live entertainment, interactive games, raffle drawings, networking rooms, and more

Numerous networking opportunities throughout the conference to connect with industry leaders and experts

On-demand access to content for 60 days post-event

The event sponsors include, among others: AIB International, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Middleby Bakery Group, Grupo Bimbo, Corbion, Euromonitor International, BEMA, Bundy Baking Solutions, Lematic, Mother Murphy's, and Repco Bakery Solutions.

Registration remains open through Feb. 10.