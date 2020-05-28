Two flavors on one chip: Herr's introduces new flavor mix

Company: Herr Foods Inc.

Website: www.herrs.com

Introduced: May 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.29

Product Snapshot: Just in time for summer snacking, Herr’s introduces a new concept that takes flavor to a whole new level. Launching on May 25, consumers can experience Herr’s biggest, boldest flavors in Herr’s Flavor Mix—three new potato chip flavors that combine two classic Herr’s flavors on one chip!

Each 9-oz. bag contains a unique combination of two best-selling Herr’s potato chip flavors that create a bold and unique new flavor. Herr’s Flavor Mix is available for a limited time only in these new flavors:

Cheddar and Sour Cream & Onion

Barbecue and Salt & Vinegar

Red Hot and Honey BBQ

“It’s a lot of fun to take two classic Herr’s flavors and put them together to create a great new flavor,” said Bob Clark, VP marketing, Herr Foods. “Loyal Herr’s fans and new flavor seekers alike will enjoy the unique, flavorful combinations that can be found only in our new Herr’s Flavor Mix.”

New Herr’s Flavor Mix is gluten-free and available wherever Herr’s chips and snacks are sold. Suggested SRP: $4.29 for a 9-oz. bag.