Eastern Standard Provisions Co. Sun's Out, Buns Out Griller Kit

Company: Eastern Standard Provisions Co.

Website: esprovisions.com

Introduced: June 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $34.99

Product Snapshot: Eastern Standard Provisions Co. recently released a Sun's Out, Buns Out Griller Kit.

The Sun’s Out, Buns Out Griller Kit includes (4) FourSeam soft pretzel buns, (12) SlidePiece soft pretzel mini buns, (1) Chili Lime salt pack, (1) Medium grain pretzel salt pack, and (2) Collectible “Sun’s Out, Buns Out” stickers – one on the outside of the box and a second one inside the box. This kit is priced at $34.99 and is available for purchase online at Eastern Standards website, https://esprovisions.com.

These fresh, heat-and-eat pretzel buns are the perfect vessel for char-grilled burgers, slow-cooked pulled pork, blackened chicken, or any other popular protein (see recipes here). Crispy on the outside and almost brioche-like on the inside, these buns will definitely take backyard grillmasters’ sandwich game to the next level. And one of the best parts? These direct-to-consumer pretzels are shipped fresh to their customers’ doors, and with the pretzels arriving individually wrapped, they freeze extremely well.