Company: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

Website: www.cheryls.com

Introduced: June 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $39.99 (24-count gift box) or $6.00 (Cookie Card)

Product Snapshot: National Peaches and Cream Day is on June 21st and Cheryl’s Cookies has the perfect treat to celebrate this classic summer combination. Meet the Cheryl’s Cookies Buttercream Frosted Peaches and Cream Cookie—this buttermilk cookie is made with peach preserves and dried peaches, layered with the famous vanilla cream frosting and topped with dried peach pieces.

The cookies are available in a 24-count bow gift box for $39.99 or single Cookie Card for $6.00.