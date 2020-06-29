Hailey Blumenreich named marketing and communications manager at American Bakers Association

Hailey Blumenreich, ABA’s former marketing and communications coordinator, has been promoted to marketing and communications manager. As marketing and communications manager, Blumenreich executes creative, data-driven, and effective communications strategies ensuring Members and industry stakeholders are informed about ABA’s programs, events, and services. Her efforts result in clear, consistent, and timely information for ABA’s Members on a variety of digital platforms.

“Hailey continually seeks new and creative ways to reach our Members and industry at-large,” said Katie Juhl, director of marketing and communications. “For example, she leads the creation, content, and promotion of ABA’s new podcast, Bake to the Future, which she also co-hosts. She’s an innovative storyteller with an inquisitive drive, and she constantly comes up with better ways to relay important, and sometimes very complex, material.”

Blumenreich joined ABA in February 2019, and successfully coordinated marketing and communications of events such as ABA Convention, Professionals Groups conferences, ABA TechCon, and the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE). She streamlined ABA’s weekly newsletter, Knead to Know, while also managing all of ABA’s social media channels and website content. Additionally, she regularly tracked and analyzed ABA’s marketing and communications, advising on how ABA can continually evolve to meet its Members’ needs.

Before joining ABA, Hailey was a project assistant at Lincoln Park Strategies, a public opinion research firm. A DC-area native, Hailey graduated from the University of Michigan with a major in International Studies and a minor in Business Administration. She is passionate about podcasts, starting a podcast club, Podluck (Podcast + Potluck), in college, and then founding/chairing Podcast Club through the University of Michigan DC Alumni Club. Hailey is a member of the UMDC Board of Governors, Co-Chair of the UMDC Planning Committee, and member of the KEEN (Kids Enjoy Exercise Now) Associates Board.