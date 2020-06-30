AAK USA adds Anthony JaliJali as head of finance

AAK USA Inc. had announced Anthony JaliJali has joined as head of finance and a member of AAK USA’s leadership team.

AAK is fortunate to add Anthony JaliJali and his vast strategic finance experience in commercial, manufacturing, accounting, and mergers and acquisitions,” said Octavio Diaz de Leon, president of AAK USA and AAK North Latin America. “Anthony values empowering others and the finance business partnership, turning financial data, budgets, forecasts and analyses into meaningful actions for AAK and our customer partners.”

As head of finance for AAK USA and Canada, Anthony JaliJali is based out of the company’s Edison, New Jersey Corporate Headquarters office. He oversees the AAK US Site Controllers in Edison and Port Newark, NJ; Louisville, KY; and Richmond, CA.

Anthony JaliJali is an accomplished finance and business leader with more than twenty years’ experience in large global public accounting firms and mid-sized entities in the consumer goods, pharmaceutical and chemicals industries. Anthony began his career as an auditor with KPMG and has held finance director and global VP controller positions with Johnson & Johnson and Firmenich. Most recently, Anthony was a senior director, strategic finance with Novo Nordisk, a multi-national pharmaceutical company headquartered in Denmark. Anthony has his Master of Business Administration from The University of Pennsylvania, The Wharton School and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Seton Hall University. Anthony is also a New Jersey-licensed Certified Public Accountant.

Find out more about AAK’s latest co-development solutions by visiting https://betterwithaak.com/the-co-development-company/ and www.aak.com.