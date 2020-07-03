Don't Stop, Just Pop with PLANTERS all-new Pop & Pour nuts

Company: Kraft Heinz Co.

Website: planters.com

Introduced: June 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99-$4.49

Product Snapshot: Refuel and enjoy snack time anytime and anywhere with all new PLANTERS Pop & Pour nuts, complete with a re-sealable snap-top lid that helps to lock in freshness. Pop & Pour nuts allow snack-lovers to pop open, pour, eat and repeat, all with one hand!

The new PLANTERS Pop & Pour nuts are the perfect personal snack container that fit in convenient spots like cup holders and backpacks so you can easily snack wherever you are, no sharing required!

Enjoy five varieties of PLANTERS nuts in the new Pop & Pour containers including Dry Roasted Peanuts, Honey Roasted Peanuts, Dry Roasted Sunflower Seed Kernels, Whole Cashews and Dry Roasted Almonds.

“We know our consumers are always multi-tasking while snacking, so we wanted to create a snack that fits with their busy lifestyles,” said Samantha Hess, brand manager for PLANTERS. “Pop & Pour containers are the perfect personal snack so they can refuel and enjoy their favorite PLANTERS nuts without missing a beat.”

PLANTERS Pop & Pour nuts will be available in recyclable single pop jars and multipacks nationwide and online beginning July 2020. They are also available in 4-count multipacks and variety packs exclusively through Amazon.com.

SRPs are $1.99 for Sunflower Seed Kernels (5.85 oz.) and Honey Roasted Peanuts (7 oz.) as well as Dry Roasted Peanuts (7 oz.). Cashew Wholes and Dry Roasted Almonds (6.5 oz.) will retail for $4.49.

For more information on PLANTERS Pop & Pour products or other PLANTERS products, visit Planters.com.